Karnataka HC stays consumer court’s order against PVR over long pre-movie commercials

The Karnataka High Court on Monday temporarily halted a consumer forum’s order that held PVR Cinemas liable for making moviegoers sit through long advertisements before a film started, reported The Bar and Bench. The stay will be in effect until March 27. Earlier, the Bengaluru consumer forum ruled that PVR and INOX must ensure that movie tickets reflect the actual start time of the film(REUTERS file photo)

What did court say?

According to the report, Justice M Nagaprasanna, while passing the order, noted that the Bengaluru consumer court had overstepped its jurisdiction by treating the complaint as a larger public interest issue. He pointed out that the forum went beyond its authority by dictating how theatres should operate and ruling that showing ads before a movie was an unfair trade practice. The judge also emphasized that the High Court has the power to intervene when a lower court exceeds its jurisdiction.

The case originated after a moviegoer, Abhishek MR, sued PVR Cinemas, BookMyShow, and INOX (now merged with PVR) over a delay in the screening of Sam Bahadur in 2023. He claimed that 25 minutes of his time was wasted due to lengthy commercial advertisements, making it difficult for him to return to work on time.

Earlier, the Bengaluru consumer forum ruled that PVR and INOX must ensure that movie tickets reflect the actual start time of the film, excluding ad breaks. The court, however, absolved BookMyShow of any responsibility, stating that the platform has no control over movie schedules.

PVR Cinemas and INOX were also ordered to compensate Abhishek MR with ₹20,000 for mental distress and inconvenience, along with ₹8,000 to cover the costs incurred in filing the complaint.

In its order, the consumer forum further stressed that time is valuable and that no one should profit from wasting a customer’s time. It acknowledged that people with tight schedules plan their movie outings for relaxation and should not be forced to sit through unnecessary advertisements.

With the High Court’s stay in place, the case will now be heard further before a final decision is made.