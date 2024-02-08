Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announces state-wide ban on Hookah

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday announced a blanket ban on Hookah across the state in a bid to tackle tobacco-related diseases. The department also said this ban will address the illegal operation of several Hookah bars in Karnataka, especially those located close to educational institutions. (Representational image)

The state health department issued a circular dated Wednesday which said the Karnataka government has instituted an immediate ban on the use and sale of both tobacco and non-tobacco Hookah in public establishments across the state.

“This decisive action is backed by alarming data from the WHO Global Adult Tobacco Survey-2016-17 (GATS-2), which states that 22.8% of adults in Karnataka use tobacco, with 8.8% being smokers,” A statement by the department noted. As many as 23.9% of adults are exposed to second-hand smoke in public places, demonstrating the pervasive risk of tobacco consumption in the state, it added.

The use and sale of Hookah has been banned effective immediately from hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars, lounges, cafes, clubs, and other establishments.

The department stated that the WHO Global Youth Tobacco Survey (2019) has found nearly one-fifth of students aged between 13 - 15 have consumed tobacco in some form.

"Tobacco-based shisha and "herbal" shisha emit smoke laden with toxic agents, heightening the risk of cancers, heart disease, and lung disease," The statement further said.

“The economic burden of tobacco is equally concerning, with Karnataka incurring a cost of ₹983 crores in 2011 due to tobacco-related illnesses among individuals aged 35-69,” It added.

The department also said this ban will address the illegal operation of several Hookah bars in Karnataka, especially those located close to educational institutions. "The Health Minister of Karnataka reaffirms the state's responsibility to promote the health of its people and to eliminate health hazards," The statement concluded.