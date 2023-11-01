Karnataka launches Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyoti Yojana for cardiac emergencies

The Karnataka Health Department on Tuesday launched Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyoti Yojana to treat people suffering from sudden heart attacks and cardiac issues. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced the scheme two days after the second death anniversary of popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who died at the age of 46 following a heart attack. Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. (HT)

Notably, the scheme is also named after the late actor. The scheme seeks to install emergency devices in public places to cater to those suffering from heart attacks within the crucial response time.

“We are introducing Karnataka Ratna Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Hriday Jyoti Yojana in the name of Puneeth Rajkumar. The programme has been implemented in two ways. Hub and spoke model and installation of automated external defibrillator (AED) devices in public places. Recently, it has been noticed that young people are suffering heart attacks. It is a worrying fact and according to a study, 35 per cent of those who suffer heart attacks were in their 40s,” Rao said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

“In cases of cardiac arrest, as many lives as possible should be saved. Again within the golden hour, they should be treated on time. Our health department has taken a significant step in this regard. The government is making 85 district and Taluk hospitals as 'spoke' centres. Ten hubs have been created in a total of 16 super-specialty hospitals including Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. Anyone who experiences chest pain, should visit the spoke centres and get an ECG immediately,” The minister said.

The government will also be deploying AI technology that can detect the severity of a patient's condition within four to five minutes, and those in critical heart health will be administered a free injection called Tenecteplase at the spoke centres, which helps in preventing a sudden cardiac arrest.

"Private hospitals charge ₹30,000 to ₹45,000 for one Tenecteplase injection. However, we have decided to provide this injection free of charge in our government hospitals," Rao said.

After the initial examination and treatment at the spoke centres, which are Taluk level hospitals, patients will be sent to ‘hub centres’, which are bigger, super specialty hospitals, where advanced medical care including angiogram or angioplasty will be provided.

"BPL card-holders will also get free treatment in hubs of super specialty hospitals. APL cardholders can get free treatment under our Arogya Karnataka Ayushman Bharat Health Card," Rao told media.

"Together, we will form 10 hubs and spoke centres in 85 taluk and district hospitals across 31 districts of the entire state. The intention of the programme is to save the lives of those suffering sudden heart attacks," Rao said.

(With PTI inputs)

