Amid surge in Covid-19, Karnataka has recorded 104 new Covid cases on Saturday, with total active cases rising to 273, according to the health bulletin released by the health department on Sunday. The state has also recorded four deaths due to Covid since December 15. Karnataka logs in 104 fresh Covid cases, total active cases are now 273

The state government is closely monitoring the Covid situation in the state as neighboring Kerala saw a sharp uptick in the number of cases. The government has already alerted the health officials of border districts of the state. However, there are no travel restrictions imposed at this point.

On Friday, the government formed a new cabinet sub-committee which will reportedly coordinate with the existing Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). The new sub-committee to tackle Covid-19 includes state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, medical education minister Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa and higher education minister MC Sudhakar.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in an announcement said that people need not panic and that precautions need to be taken to avoid the risk of getting infected.

Earlier, Karnataka government has released an advisory in which it stated that the individuals aged 60 and above, those with comorbidities (especially kidney, heart, and liver ailments), pregnant women, and lactating mothers should wear face masks when outdoors. Additionally, they are strongly advised to refrain from visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas.

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu also stressed that he directed the officials to increase the number of tests rapidly.