Karnataka man dies by suicide after alleging woman CISF officer hid her marriage despite their relationship

A 40-year-old man was found dead in a lodge in Mangaluru on Monday, allegedly after accusing a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer of deceiving him, police said. The deceased, identified as Abhishek Singh from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging in a room near Rao & Rao Circle in Mangaluru.(Representative/Shutterstock)

According to news agency PTI, the deceased, identified as Abhishek Singh from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging in a room near Rao & Rao Circle. Singh, who worked for a private company in Chennai, had traveled to Mangaluru with colleagues for an exhibition, officials said.

Before taking his life, Singh posted a video on Instagram, claiming that a CISF Assistant Commandant had concealed her marital status and misled him. The video was also sent to his contacts, police added.

Authorities are investigating how Singh and the officer knew each other. Meanwhile, CISF officials have not yet responded to the allegations. The police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiries.

In another incident in January, a 40-year-old man died by suicide in Karnataka's Hubballi allegedly due to harrasment by his wife.

Petaru Gollapalli, who worked in a private firm, left behind a suicide note alleging harrasment by his wife, PTI reported. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the couple got married two years ago and started living separately after three months of marriage following frequent quarrels.

The victim's wife filed for divorce and demanded ₹20 lakh in alimony. The victim's brother, Eshayya, said that since it was Sunday, everyone had gone to church. When they returned home in the afternoon, he found his brother hanging, the report added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

