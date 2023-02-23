Karnataka: Man urinates on woman passenger's seat in KSRTC bus

In yet another bizarre incident, a 32-year-old man urinated on a woman co-passenger's seat in a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, going from Vijayapura to Mangaluru. The incident occurred on Tuesday night. The man was in an inebriated state and was deboarded by the bus crew.(PTI)

This comes after a prominent incident last year in November when an inebriated male passenger, Shankar Mishra, urinated on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight.

The man, who could not be identified, urinated on the 20-year-old woman co-passenger's seat in the non-AC sleeper KSRTC bus near Hubballi during a dinner stop at a restaurant.

There was no one present on the bus when the incident occurred, Mangaluru KSRTC divisional controller, B Rajesh Shetty told Hindustan Times. The woman shouted for help as soon as she returned to the bus and saw what was happening, after which several passengers and the bus crew rushed in and confronted the man, he added.

The man was in an inebriated state and misbehaved with the co-passengers as well as the bus crew. Upon the passengers' request, the crew deboarded him from the bus.

The bus crew then cleaned the woman's bag and her seat and ensured the safety of the woman. The woman passenger, who was in a state of shock after the incident, refused to file a complaint on the issue, therefore, the bus went on with the journey after deboarding the intoxicated man, Shetty added.

A report said the man was a mechanical engineer and was travelling from Vijayapura to Mangaluru.