Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda lashed out at the central government on Saturday as Bengaluru continued to grapple with a severe water crisis. Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda hits out at central govt over water crisis((Twitter/krishnabgowda))

"We have exhausted all available remedies, of meeting them, urging them, and pleading with govt of India to discharge its duties but all our requests have gone in vain. The GoI continues to ignore and neglect the memorandum submitted by the Government of Karnataka on behalf of its people," the minister said while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

"Since people are under distress we are forced to depend on the intervention of the Supreme Court," he added.

Reportedly, the struggle for drinking water continues for the residents of the city. The depletion of groundwater and drying up of more than 3,000 borewells in the capital city of Karnataka has made it difficult for the people.

The minister addressed the water crisis in around 1000 villages adding that the state has released funds amounting to ₹870 crore to districts to tackle the situation.

"We have released ₹870 crore to districts to manage the drinking water situation and fodder requirement for livestock. There's a drinking water problem in about 1000 villages of the state, out of which, in about 250 villages water is being supplied through water tankers. In 759 villages, water is being supplied by hiring private borewells," Gowda said.

He also highlighted the crop compensation funds released by the state government to support the farmers amid the scarcity.

Further, Gowda urged the intervention of the central government to aid the city.

"We have opened 10 cattle camps and 15 fodder banks wherever the need has arisen. Since farmers are in distress, we have distributed close to ₹650 crores as crop compensation to farmers. Each farmer has got about ₹2000," he said.

"We have done everything possible at our level, beyond this, the central government must come to our aid," Gowda added.

The ruling Congress and the opposition BJP in the state have been engaged in a continuous political feud over the water shortage in Karnataka. The BJP has accused the ruling party of diverting Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, worsening the water crisis within their own state.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refuted the allegations and said that it is a blatant lie.

"BJP is alleging that water is being released to Tamil Nadu- it is a lie. We can release water only if we have water. Even if Tamil Nadu asks or the Centre tells us to release water, we'll not do so," he said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar slammed the BJP for indulging in politics over the ongoing water crisis in the state.

Also, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh earlier this week highlighted the water crisis in Bengaluru and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue immediately.

"Karnataka is reeling under an acute water crisis due to severe drought situations in most parts of the state, with 223 of the state's 236 talukas facing drought conditions. The state government has requested that Modi Sarkar release funds of ₹18,172 crore for drought relief," he said in a post on X.

"Why has the Modi Sarkar refused to help Karnataka's people so far?" Jairam asked. (ANI)