News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Minister Mahadevappa leads elephant procession for Mysore Dasara preparations

Karnataka: Minister Mahadevappa leads elephant procession for Mysore Dasara preparations

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Sep 01, 2023 03:51 PM IST

Eight elephants, Arjuna, Bhima, Gopi, Dhananjaya, Varalakshmi, Vijaya, Mahendra and Kanjan headed to Mysore under the leadership of elephant Abhimanyu.

As a part of the preparations for Mysore Dasara, Karnataka Minister HC Mahadevappa led the procession of elephants in the state on Friday.

Mysuru Dasara (Dussehra) is the official state festival of Karnataka and is celebrated for 10 days. (Representative image)(Twitter/Just Kannada)
Mysuru Dasara (Dussehra) is the official state festival of Karnataka and is celebrated for 10 days. (Representative image)(Twitter/Just Kannada)

He began by laying flowers on the decorated yards near Veeranahosahalli, Nagarhole.

Eight elephants, Arjuna, Bhima, Gopi, Dhananjaya, Varalakshmi, Vijaya, Mahendra and Kanjan headed to Mysore under the leadership of elephant Abhimanyu.

ALSO READ | Notable music director Hamsalekha to inaugurate Dasara festivities in Mysuru this year: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru Dasara (Dussehra) is the official state festival of Karnataka and is celebrated for 10 days. During the festival, the city is beautified. The famous Mysore Palace is lit up with 100,000 light bulbs, making for a stunning sight.

A grand procession of the goddess Chamundeshwari's idol atop an elephant is taken out from Mysore Palace through the streets of the city every year on Dasara.

ALSO READ | Dasara festivities in Mysuru to include air show, exhibition this year, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysore Dasara is a 10-day festival, which starts on the first day of Navaratri and concludes on Vijayadashami (Dusshera). This year, Mysuru Dasara will begin from October 15 and will end by October 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out