Karnataka: Minister Mahadevappa leads elephant procession for Mysore Dasara preparations

As a part of the preparations for Mysore Dasara, Karnataka Minister HC Mahadevappa led the procession of elephants in the state on Friday. Mysuru Dasara (Dussehra) is the official state festival of Karnataka and is celebrated for 10 days. (Representative image)(Twitter/Just Kannada)

He began by laying flowers on the decorated yards near Veeranahosahalli, Nagarhole.

Eight elephants, Arjuna, Bhima, Gopi, Dhananjaya, Varalakshmi, Vijaya, Mahendra and Kanjan headed to Mysore under the leadership of elephant Abhimanyu.

ALSO READ | Notable music director Hamsalekha to inaugurate Dasara festivities in Mysuru this year: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru Dasara (Dussehra) is the official state festival of Karnataka and is celebrated for 10 days. During the festival, the city is beautified. The famous Mysore Palace is lit up with 100,000 light bulbs, making for a stunning sight.

A grand procession of the goddess Chamundeshwari's idol atop an elephant is taken out from Mysore Palace through the streets of the city every year on Dasara.

ALSO READ | Dasara festivities in Mysuru to include air show, exhibition this year, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysore Dasara is a 10-day festival, which starts on the first day of Navaratri and concludes on Vijayadashami (Dusshera). This year, Mysuru Dasara will begin from October 15 and will end by October 24.