Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi orders safety audit on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway amid accidents: Report

Amid reports that the recently inaugurated Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway saw over 500 accidents in the span of 5 months, Karnataka minister for public works, Satish Jarkiholi, ordered a safety audit on Friday, The Times of India reported. An accident on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway last year. (Representative image)

The minister issued the order after a report surfaced that the expressway saw 570 accidents in the span of five months, killing 55 people in the mishaps. The ten-lane ambitious project, which connects the Karnataka capital to Mysuru city, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year.

In the most recent incident, police said three people died on the spot and two others sustained severe injuries after two cars rammed into each other on the expressway near Maddur in Mandya district on Tuesday.

In this regard, Jarkiholi also held a meeting with several government departments and sought reasons behind the high number of accidents taking place on the expressway, the publication said. “There may be a few technical issues regarding the construction of the motorway, which will be brought to the attention of Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and we will work together to set things right,” the minister told the publication.

Hindustan Times had reported in January that the expressway witnessed 77 accidents in around six months according to police data, even before its inauguration. A total of 28 persons had lost their lives in accidents on the expressway, while 67 persons have been injured in that period. According to NHAI officials, there are 16 accident prone zones on the expressway.

The 118-km expressway was built at the cost of ₹8,408 crore and has reduced travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3.5 hours to around 1.5 hours.