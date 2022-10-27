Karnataka police aim to reduce 3 million footfalls to police stations

Police in Karnataka have reiterated calls to people to use online services for document verification process. The southern state's top cop, director-general Praveen Sood, Wednesday said the aim is to cut footfalls in police stations by at least three million.

"A very useful citizen-centric initiative of the Police Computer Wing of Karnataka State Police. We aim to do away with about 3 million avoidable footfalls to the police offices," he tweeted. He also shared a detailed how-to video on getting documents verified without visiting a police station - something that can save both sides time and money.

Earlier Sood had said the police would not take more than 21 days to verify documents.

"If you don't receive a reply within 21 days you have a right to meet SP/CP physically. Our processes are 100% online otherwise..." he tweeted.

Police in Karnataka launched this service in July after they observed high footfalls for document verification and lost document reports.

