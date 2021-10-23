Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka reports 378 new Covid cases, 11 deaths more in last 24 hrs
Karnataka reports 378 new Covid cases, 11 deaths more in last 24 hrs

The southern state also recorded 464 recoveries in the past 24 hours. There are 8891 active cases of Covid-19 in the state. The total number of cases stands at 29,85,227, total recoveries at 29,38,312 and death toll at 37,995.
Bengaluru Urban reported 195 cases, the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka out of all the districts, followed by Dakshina Kannada (24).(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 10:01 AM IST
ANI | , Bengaluru

Karnataka reported 378 new Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the health department on Friday.

The southern state also recorded 464 recoveries in the past 24 hours. There are 8891 active cases of Covid-19 in the state.

The total number of cases stands at 29,85,227, total recoveries at 29,38,312 and death toll at 37,995.

Bengaluru Urban reported 195 cases, the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka out of all the districts, followed by Dakshina Kannada (24). 

