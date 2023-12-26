Karnataka reports two Covid related deaths today, logs in 74 new cases

A total of 74 new Covid cases were reported on Tuesday (December 26) in Karnataka, according to the official health bulletin released by the state government. Two deaths were recorded, and both the deceased had a history of co-morbidities, said the health department. Karnataka reports 3 Covid related deaths today, logs in 74 new cases(REUTERS)

Two deceased are from Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada districts in Karnataka. The total number of active Covid cases spiked to 464, out of which 423 people re in home isolation, as per data on Tuesday.

On Monday, 34 cases of the JN.1 variant were detected in Karnataka, of which 20 were reported from Bengaluru city, four from Mysuru, three from Mandya and one each from Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar.

On Monday, the Karnataka government also highlighted that the people need to follow precautions to avoid risk in future, especially those who are above 60 years.

The government also released the guidelines in which it advised the all elderly (60 years and above), comorbid (particularly with kidney, heart, liver ailments, etc.), pregnant women and lactating mothers, must avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas.

For new year celebrations, the department said COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) of social distancing, face masking, hand-sanitization and respiratory hygiene/cough etiquette should be adhered to. “Persons with respiratory symptoms shall avoid places of festivities and recreational centers (including swimming pools) and seek medical consultation,” it added.

“Further necessary measures will be recommended after taking stock of the situation in coming days, if required,” the circular further stated.

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has already asked the health officials to increase the number of tests across the state. He also stressed the government is equipped with necessary things to face any kind of situation.