Karnataka’s BJP president, BY Vijayendra, attacked the Congress government and said that the law and order in the state are deteriorating day by day. He also claimed that more than 15 murders happened in Karnataka over the last few weeks and demanded the state government to take action against the accused. “Karnataka saw more than 15 murders in last 20 days”: BJP's BY Vijayendra claims

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vijayendra said, “We have been hearing a lot of ‘Love Jihad’ cases in Kerala, but Karnataka is also witnessing such cases. So many love jihad cases, and murders have been happening in the state in the last two months. Karnataka has become a safe place for murderers, and it is proof that the Congress government is ignoring the law and order in the state.”

Vijayendra further claimed that more than 15 murders took place in the state in the last 20 days. “In the last 15-20 days, more than 15 murders were reported in the state, and the Siddaramaiah-led government has not taken any action. The Congress continues to do appeasement politics and I want to remind them that they did not win with the votes of only one community. Siddaramaiah is not the chief minister only for the Muslims,” he added.

In April, Neha Hiremath, a first-year MCA student in BVB College, was stabbed to death on the campus in Hubballi by accused Fayaz Khondunaik. The accused, who was arrested later, allegedly told the police that he had stabbed Neha multiple times because the two were in a relationship and she had been avoiding him of late. The victim's family, however, claimed he killed her as she declined his marriage proposal.

While the Opposition BJP suspected that the motivation behind the murder was "love jihad", Congress dismissed the claims and said that the murder happened due to personal reasons of the accused and the victim.