Karnataka: SC asks D Roopa to delete post against IAS officer

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered IPS officer D Roopa to remove her social media posts against IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri by Friday. IPS officer D Roopa (HT Photo)

The bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal issued the directive while hearing a petition filed by Roopa seeking to quash a criminal defamation complaint filed by Sindhuri.

Earlier this year, both officers from Karnataka engaged in a public argument after Roopa shared personal pictures of Sindhuri on social media platforms and accused her of corruption. Consequently, Sindhuri initiated civil and criminal proceedings against Roopa for defamation.

The order was issued after mediation between two parties as ordered by the Supreme Court failed.

The bench expressed disappointment that the officers were unable to amicably settle their disputes and questioned how the administration could function if IAS-IPS officers engaged in such conflicts, according to the online portal Live Law.

“If IAS-IPS officers fight like this, how will the administration work? remarked justice Oka while saying that the matter will now be heard on merits.The bench directed Roopa to remove the posts within 24 hours.If deleting all the posts is not feasible, the court has instructed her to post a statement indicating that she is withdrawing her comments against Sindhuri.