Karnataka sees 8.26 % voter turn out till 9 am, Gauribidanur tops the chart

Karnataka has recorded a voter turnout of 8.26 per cent till 9am on the polling day as the state is voting for the assembly elections today. The polling will continue till 6 pm and the people are already standing in lines to exercise their franchise. Karnataka sees 8.26 % voter turn out till 9 am,

According to the Election Commission of India, the Gauribidanur region in the state topped the chart in the first two hours with a voter turnout of 17. 54 per cent. The Bengaluru voters are also expected to increase the polling percentage this time. Till 9am, Bengaluru rural saw 7.72 per cent voter turnout and Bengaluru Urban saw 9.11 per cent. BBMP North, South and Central divisions observed 7.55 per cent, 9.37 per cent and 7.89 per cent voter turn outs respectively. Prominent figures like Sudha Murthy, Narayana Murthy, Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yediyurappa, Prakash Raj were among the early voters in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the young voters of Karnataka to show up and exercise their franchise. He tweeted, “Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.”

There are 224 constituencies in Karnataka and the polling will be conducted in a single phase. The EC has already declared a holiday and a huge voter turnout is expected in this assembly election.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Karnataka observed a voter turnout of 71.13 per cent, which was the highest in the state since 1952 assembly polls. A total of 5.3 crore voters are going to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations, according to the Election Commission of India. Of these, 12,15,920 are senior citizen voters who are above 80. The results of the assembly elections will be declared on May 13.