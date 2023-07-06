Karnataka speaker UT Khader demands a special VIP lane for MLAs at toll plazas

Karnataka legislative assembly speaker UT Khader asked the Karnataka government to call a meeting with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to discuss about a separate VIP lane for MLAs and ex MLAs in the state. The discussion raked in the assembly after a few MLAs alleged that they were being harassed at the toll booths and asked to show the ID cards while passing through them. UT Khader.

Speaking at the assembly, Congress MLA Narendra Swamy said, “When I was travelling to Bengaluru on Mysuru road, I was stopped at one of the toll plazas and disrespected by the staff. I carried my MLA pass and even the security personnel were with me but the staff behaved like they were goondas. They do not have any respect towards the lawmakers elected by the people. There is a need to avoid constant pointless arguments with the toll plaza staff.” A few other MLAs in the house agreed with Swamy’s claims and said that they had faced similar instances at toll plazas while travelling.

Responding to the claims of MLAs, Karnataka’s Public Works Department minister Satish Jarkiholi said that he would set up a meeting with NHAI officials regarding the issue. Khader then suggested Jarkiholi, “When you meet the NHAI officials, ask for a separate lane for MLAs and ex MLAs at all toll plazas in the state.”

Meanwhile the opposition slammed UT Khader’s demand for a special lane at toll plazas and called it a symbol of ‘elitism.’ BJP MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted, “Karnataka Assembly Speaker and Congress MLA UT Khadar’s suggestion of making special lanes for MLAs at toll plazas, reeks of elitism and displays the Congress’s VIP culture mindset. While PM Modi, through rules & personal actions, is trying to put an end to this colonial era culture, Congress tries to perpetuate VIP culture in every opportunity they get.”

