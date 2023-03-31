Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka SSLC exam for languages begins today

Karnataka SSLC exam for languages begins today

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Mar 31, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Thama language - Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, (NCERT), and Sanskrit exams will be conducted today.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to start SSLC exams today after the conclusion of the second PUC exam.

The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Thama language - Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, (NCERT), and Sanskrit exams will be conducted today, officials said.

The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The number of students that will sit in the exams is 7,94,611, repeat students, 20,750, private candidates 18,272, and private repeat students 8,859.

There are 301 repeat candidates from the previous row before 2010 who have also been allowed to write the exam this time. 15 private repeat candidates registered for the exam before 2010.

Students are prohibited from carrying all kinds of electronic devices including mobile phones, smartwatches, and earphones in the examination centres.

The exams for SSLC class 10 will commence on 28 March 2022 and will continue till 11 April 2022 and the second PUC class 12 will commence on 16 April 2022 and will continue till 4 May 2022, officials added.

