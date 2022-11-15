Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka to issue one crore Ayushman cards by December-end: Health Minister

Karnataka to issue one crore Ayushman cards by December-end: Health Minister

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 09:08 AM IST

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said the State government would distribute one crore Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka cards encompassing 50 per cent of the eligible population by this December-end.

K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education, said this ensures protection of families from catastrophic health expenditure, (ANI)
K Sudhakar, Karnataka’s minister for health, family welfare and medical education, said this ensures protection of families from catastrophic health expenditure, (ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said the State government would distribute one crore Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka cards encompassing 50 per cent of the eligible population by this December-end.

ALSO READ | Doctor, 3 nurses suspended for pregnant woman’s death in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Sudhakar said the cards have been prepared in a short time. “Karnataka has emerged as a model State in the whole country in terms of distributing Ayushman Bharat cards.

One crore Ayushman Bharat cards will be distributed soon to all eligible people by December-end,” he told reporters.

ALSO READ | Uttara Kannada district to get a super specialty hospital: Karnataka health minister

With the aim at universal health coverage, Karnataka launched the Arogya Karnataka scheme on March 2, 2018 to provide free and cashless primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare for all the patients below poverty line with a family floater limit of two lakh per year per family, the Minister said.

He said the scheme offers 30 per cent subsidised co-payment package to above povertyline patients in higher government and empanelled private hospitals.

ALSO READ | Karnataka govt to open 'Namma Clinics' in the state

This ensures protection of families from catastrophic health expenditure, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru health ayushman bharat health protection scheme + 2 more
karnataka bengaluru health ayushman bharat health protection scheme + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out