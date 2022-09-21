Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Uttara Kannada district to get a super specialty hospital: Karnataka health minister

Uttara Kannada district to get a super specialty hospital: Karnataka health minister

bengaluru news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 10:49 AM IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given in-principle approval for the setting up of a super specialty hospital in Uttara Kannada district, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Karnataka Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar said this fulfils the long-standing demand of the people of Uttara Kannada district for a well-equipped tertiary hospital. (ANI)
Karnataka Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr K Sudhakar said this fulfils the long-standing demand of the people of Uttara Kannada district for a well-equipped tertiary hospital. (ANI)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has given in-principle approval for the setting up of a super speciality hospital in Uttara Kannada district, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

"This fulfills the long-standing demand of the people of Uttara Kannada district for a well-equipped tertiary hospital", said Sudhakar.

Dr. Sudhakar spoke to the media after a meeting with all elected representatives of the district including district in-charge minister Kota Srinivasa Poojari, MLAs, and MLCs at his official residence.

WATCH | Man's video on differences between Bengaluru and Uttara Karnataka Kannada is leaving the internet in splits

"Our government is committed to ensuring the availability of quality healthcare services in Uttara Kannada district. Location and other modalities regarding setting up of hospital will be discussed with the Chief Minister. The proposal has been sent to the finance department. After discussing with CM the proposal will be tabled in the cabinet", said Dr. Sudhakar.

Kumta is centrally located in the district and it is being considered for establishment as a hospital.

READ | Two patients die in Ballari hospital after 'power outage’, probe on

Along with this, a 250-bed multi-specialty hospital that is being set up in Sirsi is already under construction.

Karwar medical college has received approval from NMC to start functioning this year with 150 MBBS seats which will further enhance the medical infrastructure in the district. All aspects regarding healthcare infrastructure in the district including filling of vacant posts, upgradation of PHCs, and procurement of equipment were discussed in the meeting with elected representatives, said the health minister.

READ | Karnataka to provide monetary aid for SC/ST patients with rare diseases

Dr Sudhakar said that he will visit Uttara Kannada district after the ongoing assembly session to take stock of the healthcare infrastructure in the district. Minister Shivaram Hebbar who hails from the district was also present at the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka uttara kannada bengaluru hospital + 2 more
karnataka uttara kannada bengaluru hospital + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out