Karnataka to procure vaccines for private hospitals as well: Report

The Karnataka government has decided to buy Covid-19 vaccines directly from manufacturers of the jabs and supply them to private hospitals in the state, a Kannada-language newspaper has reported. The government's decision to intervene in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines for private hospitals comes after the Karnataka High Court on May 27 raised concern to the central government over the bulk purchases of vaccines at unregulated prices by private hospitals, reported Prajavani. The high court pointed out that over 25 per cent of the production has been procured by private players.

“There was a lack of transparency in procurement of vaccines,” reported Prajavani.

According to data, only 20.33 per cent of the state's residents has been given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and merely 4.33 per cent have got both doses. Demand for vaccination against Covid-19 has increased in the state following the relaxation of lockdown, the newspaper noted.

Private hospitals have been allowed to purchase 266 million Covid-19 vaccine doses but the health department of the state's statistics have data of only 156 million doses. According to an official of the health department, private hospitals will be able to procure only 25 per cent of the production from Monday onwards and it will be supplied by the government.

The additional chief secretary of the health department, Javed Akhtar, said the department will ask private hospitals to regulate the volume of Covid-19 vaccines well in advance which will be then sent forward for approval to the central government, Prajavani e-paper reported.