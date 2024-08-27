Karnataka trader sentenced to life for stabbing suspect involved in sister's ‘gangrape’: Report

A Karnataka trader has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2015 stabbing death of a suspect in the 2013 gangrape of the trader's 14-year-old sister. The 40-year-old businessman, who was convicted this week, committed the crime nine years ago in Bengaluru's HAL neighbourhood, The Times of India reported. The attack, carried out in broad daylight in Bengaluru, was a revenge crime following Abdulla’s recent bail release. (HT File)

The trader, who was arrested shortly after the incident, was found guilty of murdering Syed Abdulla at HAL market on Vibhuthipura main road on August 2, 2015. Abdulla, originally from Hosur and involved in the gangrape case, had recently been released on bail just two weeks before the attack.

The businessman learned of Abdulla's bail release and, enraged by the attack on his sister, tracked him to Bengaluru, the report noted. On August 1, 2015, Abdulla had arrived in the city for a court hearing related to the case and spent the night at his brother's residence in HAL. The following morning, while waiting for a bus, Abdulla was attacked in broad daylight by the trader, who fled the scene after the stabbing.

Following the incident, Abdulla’s brother reported the crime to the police. Investigations, including CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, confirmed that the attack was carried out by a single individual. The accused was subsequently identified and apprehended. Along with the life sentence, the trader has been fined ₹50,000, the publication added.