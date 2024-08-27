‘Bags, laptops and gold’: Here's what passengers leave behind most in the Bengaluru metro | Report

In Bengaluru, gold jewellery is increasingly being forgotten by Metro commuters, with recent reports highlighting some valuable finds. The city’s Metro system, which sees daily ridership frequently exceed 8,00,000, has observed a rise in the number of lost items, including expensive gold jewellery, The New Indian Express reported. Recent finds highlight a rising trend in forgotten items amid the bustling daily ridership.(Twitter/ Whitefield Rising)

On August 17, a significant discovery was made at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (BRCS) Metro station when a bag containing gold jewellery worth ₹4 lakh was found. The bag, which included two gold chains, two gold rings, and ₹3,500 in cash, was left on platform one around 10:30 pm, the report noted. A private security guard who found the bag promptly alerted the station’s security officer. The bag was first scanned with handheld metal detectors and then examined using an X-ray inspection system before being opened.

Within an hour, a passenger who had arrived from Belagavi that day, came forward to claim the bag. He had realized his mistake after reaching Baiyappanahalli Metro station and rushed back to BRCS. He accurately described the bag and its contents, leading to its return after verification of his ID, the publication added.

This wasn’t an isolated incident. On August 14, another passenger left her handbag near the baggage scanner at Yeshwanthpur Metro station, containing four gold rings and ₹1,200 in cash. She retrieved it later that night. Additionally, two gold mangalsutras were found at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro stations about ten days ago. One was reclaimed, while the other remains in the Lost & Found section at Yeshwantpur Metro station.

Other commonly forgotten items include tiffin bags, laptops, helmets, and umbrellas. Lost items are kept at the station for up to 24 hours before being transferred to Yeshwantpur or Baiyappanahalli stations. Unclaimed items are auctioned every six months, the report further stated.