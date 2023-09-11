News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Traffic police issues advisory for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ today

Karnataka: Traffic police issues advisory for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ today

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 11, 2023 08:59 AM IST

As per the advisory, the police have asked the public to avoid KG Road, Sheshadri Road, GT Road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus stand.

Bengaluru traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for the public to plan accordingly after Karnataka State Private Vehicles Owner Association’s call for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on Monday.

Karnataka: Traffic police issues advisory for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ today
Karnataka: Traffic police issues advisory for ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ today

Also Read - Bengaluru bandh LIVE Updates: Karnataka govt to ply more buses to tackle transport strike

“There might be disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses and auto rickshaws. Therefore, all road users are advised to use alternative roads and plan their travel accordingly,” the advisory stated.

As per the advisory, the police have asked the public to avoid KG Road, Sheshadri Road, GT Road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic Bus stand.

“Vehicle coming from RR Junction towards Khodays circle: move towards to Krishna floor mill and proceed towards Malleshwaram. Vehicles coming from Goodshed road proceed towards G T Road via Sangolli Rayanna circle to reach Okalipuram and proceed towards Sujatha Theatre. Vehicles coming from Ananda Rao circle should move towards Old JDS office road and reach Sheshadripuram Road. Vehicles coming from Mysuru Bank circle, proceed towards Palace road towards Maharani junction underpass and go towards Basaveshwara circle,” the advisory mentioned.

The strike was declared in protest against the Karnataka government’s Shakti scheme that provides women free travel on non-premium government buses. The private transport operators say that the scheme eats into their profit.

The protest is expected to affect the transport service in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out