Karnataka unveils first-of-its-kind special force to tackle communal tensions in coastal districts

In a decisive move to curb rising communal tensions in Karnataka’s coastal belt, the state government has launched a dedicated Special Action Force (SAF), which Home Minister G Parameshwara inaugurated in Mangaluru on Friday. The SAF, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, is tasked exclusively with monitoring and neutralising communal threats in the sensitive districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga. Karnataka government launched Special Action Force to curb communal tensions in Karnataka.

Speaking at the launch, Home Minister Parameshwara said the government had taken serious note of recurring communal violence in the region, especially over the past decade, and felt the urgent need to create a dedicated strike force that could respond swiftly and effectively. The minister described the SAF as a specialised unit that will act harshly against those who instigate communal disharmony, while reassuring law-abiding citizens of peace and safety. “This is a strike force. For those who create trouble, it will act tough. For those who live peacefully, it will be reassuring,” he said.

How SAF will operate?

The SAF will operate through three independent companies stationed strategically in the three districts, with its operational headquarters set up in Mangaluru. The unit comprises 248 specially trained personnel, including a senior officer of Deputy Inspector General rank, along with Deputy Superintendents, Inspectors, and Constables. Most of the personnel have been reassigned from Karnataka’s Anti-Naxal Force, highlighting the seriousness with which the state intends to combat communal violence — equating its threat to that of armed insurgency.

These forces will be empowered to collect intelligence, keep a close watch on potential instigators, and take swift legal action to contain communal unrest before it escalates. Their primary mission will be to ensure peace, stability, and communal harmony, with a zero-tolerance approach toward hate crimes and violent group clashes.

The formation of the SAF follows a string of troubling incidents in the region. One such case involved the brutal killing of a pickup driver in Kolthamajal, Dakshina Kannada. Another involved Suhas Shetty, a Bajrang Dal member who was the main accused in the 2022 murder of Mohammed Fazil and was recently murdered himself. These and several other hate-related crimes have prompted growing public concern and political pressure for a more focused and permanent policing mechanism.