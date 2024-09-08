Karnataka ushers in Ganesh Chaturthi with its customary fervour; political tussle over govt's order

People across Karnataka celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with religious fervour on Saturday, despite a political tussle over the state government's circular insisting "FSSAI-certified prasadam" be distributed at pandals. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, extended Ganesh Chaturthi greeting on "X' saying "Let’s not forget environmental concerns".(PTI)

In Bengaluru, roads were mostly empty during the usual peak morning hour, as people stayed in, preparing for the pooja in various pandals, organised by housing societies and colonies.

Although, the traffic snarls caught up with vengeance in the city, infamous for its traffic woes, as people headed to their favourite temples later in the day to pay obeisance. Particularly, the area near the 450-year-old Dodda Ganapathy temple in Basavanagudi witnessed traffic upheavals.

Meanwhile, the politicians who fought over the Karnataka government’s circular insisting "The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)-certified prasadam" be distributed at pandals, with BJP calling it an act of sacrilege, stood united as they urged people to make sure they eat ‘unadulterated’ prasadams and to celebrate ‘sustainably’.

Union Minister Prahalad Joshi, who had attended Ganesh puja procession in Hubbali, told reporters later that people should ensure hygiene and cleanliness while preparing food and snacks to distribute to devotees as prasadam.

Ganesh Chaturthi was a peaceful affair. Even in Shivamogga city, where the police were fully prepared following violence during the Eid Milad procession in October last year, resulting in the imposition of section 144 of CrPC, the festival was celebrated in peace.

In Coastal Karnataka particularly, the police were kept at red alert – of the 481 pandals granted permission there, 73 were classified as sensitive and two highly sensitive, requiring special security arrangements.

Traditions too were followed during the auspicious day. For instance, in Mysuru, like always, the elephants that arrived from the Nagarhole forest for Dasara training – they will be taken on parades across the city to familiarise them for the grand Dasara procession that Mysuru is famous for – were offered a special ‘Gaja pooja’ to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

"So far, 14 elephants have reached Mysuru in two batches. We offered them pooja at around 12.30 pm, during the auspicious 'Abhijin lagana', because elephants are the form of Lord Ganesha. Later, we fed the elephants fruits, jaggery and modaks," said T S Subramanya, deputy director Mysore Palace Board, to PTI.

Apart from Dodda Ganesh temple of Basavanagudi in Bengaluru, the other Ganesh temples in Karnataka that witnessed immense crowds during the day included Idagunji Mahaganapthy temple in Honnavar of Uttara Kannada district and Kurudumale Ganesha temple in Kolar district.