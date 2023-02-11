Karnataka's Lakkundi to be included in Hampi Tourism Circuit

The Karnataka government is planning to include Lakkundi in the proposed Hampi Tourism Circuit to draw the tourists from all across the globe. A master plan will also be proposed by the tourism department to make Lakkundi as prominent as Hampi in historical tourism, said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

On Friday, CM Bommai inaugurated the Lakkundi Utsav and said, "The inscriptions depict the glory of Gadag district as that of the Vijayanagar kingdom. The confluence of the beautiful sculpture is Lakkundi and the government will take steps to make this historical place popular besides giving the impetus to the promotion of tourism. Lakkundi will be included in the Hampi Circuit and will be developed to draw tourists across from the globe.”

Bommai also said that several lift irrigation schemes were completed in Gadag district while he was water resources minister. "The grants will be released to provide Tunga Water to the taluks of Gadag district under the Singatalur Lift Irrigation Scheme. Agitation was held for the Kalasa-Bandura work and also the successful completion of the linking canal to join Malaprabha water to Malaprabha," added Bommai.

CM Basavaraj Bommai also said that the Malaprabha River in Nargund and Ron taluks will be linked with the Mahadayi project and implement irrigation schemes.