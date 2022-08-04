Karnataka's Ranganatittu bird sanctuary among new Ramsar sites, first in state
- Karnataka got its first Ramsar site on Wednesday after the Ranganatittu bird sanctuary near Srirangapatna was declared a wetland of international importance.
The Ranganatittu bird sanctuary in Srirangapatna, Karnataka, has now been declared a Ramsar site, which means it is a protected wetland of international importance. This is the first Ramsar site in Karnataka.
Ramsar on Wednesday named 10 more sites from India under its list of wetlands to be conserved as global sites for biodiversity, including Ranganatittu. This took the total number of such sites to 64.
Read: India adds 10 more Ramsar sites
The Union environment ministry lauded the move, writing, “Congratulations to all! #Ramsar declares 10 more sites from India as sites of International importance for the conservation of global biological diversity. This brings the total of Ramsar sites to 64 and the surface area covered by these sites to 1,250,360.41 ha.”
Ranganatittu, located on the banks of the Cauvery, hosts around 170 different species of birds, such as the painted stork, kingfishers, cormorants, darter, herons, river tern, egrets, Indian roller, black headed ibis, spoonbill, great stone plover, and spot-billed pelicans, as per the Karnataka tourism website. A variety of mammals and reptiles can also be spotted, such as the common mongoose, flying fox, palm civet, common otter, bonnet macaque, and the marsh crocodile.
According to reports, there are also 188 species of plants, 69 species of fish, 13 species of frogs, and 30 species of butterflies. The sanctuary is just 128 kilometres away from Bengaluru city.
Other sites included in the list are the Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary, Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve, Vembannur Wetland Complex, Vellode Bird Sanctuary, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary and Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary, all in Tamil Nadu, the Satkosia Gorge in Odisha, Nanda Lake in Goa, and Sirpur Wetland in Madhya Pradesh.
-
Kanpur man asks for leave to bring upset wife back home, letter goes viral
The subject of the letter read: “Patni ko mayke se livakar laane ke liye avkash prarthana patra ke sambhandh mein (Leave application to bring wife back from her maternal home)”. Shamshad Ahmed asked for leave from August 4 to 6.
-
BJP scared of Sanjay Raut, says brother Sunil as court extends ED custody
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's custody with the Enforcement Directorate was extended till August 8 on Thursday. Soon after the court's order extending the MP's order came out, his MLA brother Sunil Raut the Bharatiya Janata Party is scared of Sanjay Raut, who being a true Shiv Sainik will never indulge in any corruption. “The probe was going in since, long whereby a chargesheet has also been filed,” Raut's lawyer Manoj Mohite said. (With bureau and agency inputs)
-
Lalbagh flower show from Aug 5 themed after Dr Rajkumar and son Puneeth
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's annual flower show is set to make a comeback after a two-year-gap in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year's theme is based on Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar. Officials are therefore erecting statues of the late actor and Puneeth Rajkumar at the show, to pay tribute. The flower show will start on Friday and go on for 11 days till August 15.
-
Red Fort, vicinity ‘no kite flying zone’ till flag hoisting over on I-Day
To avoid any security breach or threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries during the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, the five-kilometre area around the historic fort will be declared a “no kite flying zone” till the flag-hoisting ceremony and the PM's address to the nation from its ramparts is over on August 15, Delhi Police officers aware of the development said on Thursday.
-
Homeless in monsoon: Rain isn’t all romantic
They say, to truly soak in the bliss of the monsoons, one should lie under the open skies after it rains. These are the homeless, who live on the streets. For them, the rain translates into despair and not relief. If it's not already hard enough to survive under the scorching sun, it gets worse when it starts to pour. The temperature plummets, and so do their makeshift shelters.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics