Kempegowda statue planned at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka minister R Ashoka announced Tuesday that the government is planning to install a statue of Kempe Gowda - seen as the founder of Bengaluru - at the city's Vidhana Soudha as a mark of respect to the ruler, the Deccan Herald reported. The statue - plans for which have been announced just months before the southern state holds an Assembly election - will be unveiled between those dedicated to Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr BR Ambedkar.

"Our government is taking the achievements of Kempe Gowda closer to the people. No other government in the past had highlighted the glory of Bengaluru's founder like our government and this generation must be aware of the greatness of Karnataka’s leader," Ashoka said.

The Karnataka government is also installing a 108 feet statue at the Bengaluru airport, which was named after Kempe Gowda. The 'statue of prosperity' will be unveiled by prime minister Narendra Modi on November 11. A theme park will also be developed near the statue, which the government believes will be a major tourist attraction. The park will be consecrated with soil and water collected from villages from 31 districts in Karnataka.

The bronze statue will also have a sword weighing around 4,000 kg. In addition to the statue, PM Modi will also inaugurate Bengaluru airport's Terminal 2.

