K'taka CM meets FM Sitharaman; discusses GST, pending state projects
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested fund clearance for the Upper Bhadra Project and advance approval of green energy corridor projects.
Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, met the finance minister in the Parliament complex. He has sought time again for a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda to discuss state politics and cabinet expansion, and it could take place later during the day.
"I have sought time from Naddaji again. He may give time either in the evening or night," he told reporters here.
Sharing the outcome of the meeting with the finance minister, the chief minister said, "I attended the BJP Foundation Day. After that, I met the FM and mainly requested fund clearance for the Upper Bhadra Project, and advance clearance of the Green Energy Corridor project".
Bommai also discussed the GST Group of Ministers' meeting with Sitharaman in detail and proposed a meeting of millet growers to be held in Raichur.
The chief minister declined to comment on a tweet of the state home minister about a murder case in JJ Nagar in Bengaluru and said, "I cannot comment without details".
State Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Culture and Kannada Minister V Sunil Kumar, and Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar were, among others, present during the meeting between the chief minister and the finance minister.
Earlier in the day, Bommai attended the BJP's Foundation Day function here.
-
Pune Police bust online cyber fraud gang, arrest two from Mumbai
The cybercrime police station has busted a Mumbai-based gang engaged in online fraud and arrested two people on charges of cheating a city-based person for Rs12.04 lakh. The complainant who was in need of steel for making the pavilion structure had posted his requirement. The victim deposited Rs1204,073 in his bank account at Karnataka Bank in the name of Adinath Metals. When the complainant did not receive steel, he approached the cyber police.
-
Loudspeakers will be seized if rules not followed: Bengaluru Police
Speaking to reporters in the city on Tuesday, the Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Kamal Kant said that loudspeakers are not allowed during the restricted hours and if this rule is violated loudspeakers will be seized and legal action will be taken. Hindu organisations in the state have asked that loudspeakers be banned from mosques in the city, threatening to use them in temples if this is not done.
-
Meat shops in Delhi remain open as owners await official order
Most meat shops in the city opened on Wednesday with owners citing an absence of official order against it, even as mayors threatened the meat shop owners a day earlier to down their shutters during Navratri. Shopkeepers in South Delhi including Jamia Nagar, Zakir Nagar, and INA said that if an official order comes, they will close their shops. On Wednesday, meat shops in the INA market were found open.
-
Sutradhara’s tales: Sir Charles Malet’s British residency at Poona
Pune: The last decades of 18th century marked the decisive entry of British to Poona city and court of Peshwas. Unfortunately, the reason for this entry stemmed from disruption in internal affairs due to Raghoba dada's flight against the 'consortium of ministers', the Barbhai. It was at Cambay, the head of British factory, Sir Charles Warre Malet, gave fugitive Raghoba refuge and transported him safely to Surat.
-
Don’t create confusion over chief minister’s post in Bihar, JD (U) tells ally BJP
Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) has expressed displeasure over the “unnecessary confusion” ally Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have created over the chief minister's post. He added Prime Minister Narendra Modi made Kumar the chief minister. State BJP leaders have staked claim to the top post after the party returned to power in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh last month. The state BJP chief, Sanjay Jaiswal, added to speculation about it on Tuesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics