K'taka records 889 new Covid-19 cases, 14 more deaths

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 889 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths, taking the infection count to 29,67,083 and death toll to 37,587, the health department said.

The day also saw 1,080 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,13,713.

Of the fresh cases, 263 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 222 discharges and 6 deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 15,755.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.63 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.57 per cent.

Six deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, followed by others.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, three other districts accounted for the maximum number of fresh infections today- Dakshina Kannada 133, Udupi 86 and Mysuru 74.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,43,213, followed by Mysuru 1,77,223 and Tumakuru 1,19,888.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,19,639, followed by Mysuru 1,74,279 and Tumakuru 1,18,150.

Cumulatively 4,61,43,315 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,38,920 were tested on Saturday alone.