Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today demanded that the Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy must put an end to his frequent reversal of statements and fulfil his promises made to the people of Mandya. Kumaraswamy must answer people of Mandya on his U-turns: DK Shivakumar

Addressing the Janandolana programme in Mandya, he said, "Kumaraswamy has to answer the people of Mandya on his frequent U-turns about the promises he made to the people. He has to walk the talk and not just make false promises."

Also Read - Brigade to develop 1.4 million sqft commercial project in Bengaluru; eyes rental income of ₹70 crore per year

Addressing the gathering after screening the 'U-turns' of Kumaraswamy, Yediyurappa, Ashwathnarayan, and Yogeshwar, he said, "The people of Mandya have elected him, but Kumaraswamy has to come and answer the people about his reversal of statements. He has been changing his colours and words very often."

Also Read - Bengaluru eateries and bars to be open till 1 am, government issues orders

"He had said that he would get approval for the Mekedatu project from Modi in 5 minutes. Now, he is going back to his statement. Both Kumaraswamy and the BJP have to answer the people about this. When we invited Kumaraswamy for an all-party meeting on the Cauvery water release, he ridiculed asking if he should come for the meeting to eat dry fruits. But he attended a non-vegetarian meal in Pandavapura. Cauvery water and the farmers are not important to him," he said.

Shivakumar added that there is no strength in BJP's and JDS's padyatra as it is against the poor of the State. "They are taking out a rally against the Congress party which has given 5 guarantees to the people of Karnataka. They are trying to destabilise the Congress government. Kumaraswamy and Yediyurappa don't have the 'dum' to dethrone the Congress government" he remarked.

The padyatra carried out by BJP and JDS is to wash off their sins of corruption, he said. "I am ready for a discussion on BJP and JDS' corruption anywhere anytime. Kumaraswamy is taking the names of SM Krishna, but he is not worthy of taking the names of SM Krishna or G Made Gowda. Our party has fought for the welfare of Mandya. Congress party will win 150 seats next time. The cunningness of BJP and JDS will be defeated by the people of the State," he added. (ANI)