Landslide on NH-75 near Kadaba disrupts traffic on Mangaluru–Bengaluru highway

A major landslide at Mannagudda in Kadaba taluk late Sunday night has severely disrupted traffic on National Highway 75, between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. The police have diverted traffic through various roads that connect to the highway, (Representational Image)(ANI Grab )

According to the latest reports, in the aftermath of the incident, police have diverted traffic through various roads that connect to the highway, bypassing the section impacted by the mudslide. Authorities confirmed that earthmoving equipment from the National Highway division has been deployed to clear the debris and restore normalcy, news agency PTI reported.

Police officials said, all heavy-tonnage vehicles have been diverted via available state highways, while smaller vehicles are being routed through major district roads. This diversion has helped minimise travel time for commuters between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, who are now using inner roads.

(Also Read: MDMA drug lab busted in Mysuru, Mumbai cops lead raid with Karnataka Police support)

However, very heavy tonnage vehicles have been detained at the mudslide site, and will be allowed to proceed only after the highway is cleared of debris, officials added.

Earlier on July 17, Mangaluru witnessed widespread disruption following a spell of heavy rainfall, which triggered multiple landslides and severe waterlogging in the city and surrounding areas.

The downpour, which began late on July 16, caused significant traffic snarls and property damage in parts of Dakshina Kannada district, according to reports by ANI.

In Bejal, a major landslide led to a roadblock, hampering vehicular movement. Nearby, a compound wall collapsed under the pressure of incessant rain, damaging several parked two-wheelers.

According to a report by The Hindu, landslips were also reported at key locations, including the Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway (NH-75), areas near Mangaluru International Airport, and George Fernandes Road near the Circuit House at Bejai.

These earlier incidents laid the groundwork for the continued impact of heavy rains in the region, including the major landslide near Mannagudda in Kadaba taluk reported late Sunday night.

(Also Read: New traffic curbs on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road to ease congestion, key diversions in place)