'Let the person be shot dead’: Karnataka minister on pro-Pakistan slogan row

Karnataka minister and Congress leader KN Rajanna has said that if anyone shouted pro-Pakistan slogans in Assembly, they should be shot dead. Recently, during celebrations for Congress leader Naseer Hussain's win in the Rajya Sabha polls, 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were allegedly raised by the party's workers outside the Assembly. BJP cited a private forensic lab report and claimed that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. Karnataka minister KN Rajanna(File photo)

"What has happened? The Congress's image is fine. In fact, it has improved. If anyone has shouted slogans or supported Pakistan, let the person be shot dead. There is no fault in that," Rajanna said as per reports.

What's the pro-Pakistan slogan controversy in Karnataka?

Congress workers allegedly raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogans in the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha corridors on February 27. The incident reportedly happened while celebrating Congress leader Naseer Hussain's win in the Rajya Sabha polls. The alleged incident caused a massive uproar in the state, with BJP demanding action. BJP said that the incident was an insult to Kannadigas and every Indian.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah then ordered an investigation into the matter by the government-run Forensic Science Laboratory. Three people were arrested for allegedly raising the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

An FIR was lodged in connection with thecase. Meanwhile, BJP demanded that Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain be named in the FIR. BJP also demanded the "anti-national" Congress workers should be charged with treason and investigated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Criticising the ruling Congress government, the BJP showed pictures in which senior leaders of the party, including Rahul Gandhi, were purportedly seen with a person arrested for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans.