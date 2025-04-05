Liquor, a Marathi song, and a fatal argument: What led Bengaluru techie to kill his wife

Bengaluru Police have revealed gory details in a sensational murder where a techie allegedly killed his wife and stuffed her inside a suitcase last week. Rakesh Khedekar, a senior project coordinator with a private company, stabbed his wife Gouri Sambrekar to death inside their Doddakammanahalli residence near Hulimavu — then stuffed her body into a suitcase and fled the city. Rakesh Khedekar, a senior project coordinator with a private company, stabbed his wife Gouri Sambrekar in Bengaluru.

Here is what happened that night

According to a report in The Times of India, the couple, who had recently moved to Bengaluru from Mumbai, spent the early part of the evening together. After a walk to a nearby open space, they returned home around 7.30 pm, carrying snacks and alcohol. It had become routine for Rakesh to drink after work, with Gouri often keeping him company by serving food and playing music.

That night, they decided to take turns playing their favorite songs. Rakesh played a few tracks while sipping on his drink, and Gouri cooked rice in the kitchen. When it was her turn, she played a Marathi song that, according to Rakesh, poked fun at father-son relationships. She reportedly mocked him using lyrics from the song, blew air into his face in a teasing manner, and provoked him further.

Enraged by her behavior, Rakesh pushed her. She nearly fell near the kitchen area and, in retaliation, allegedly hurled a knife at him while shouting insults. What followed was a deadly escalation: in a moment of uncontrollable rage, Rakesh picked up the same knife and stabbed Gouri — twice in the neck and once in the abdomen — between 8.45 and 9 pm.

As she lay bleeding, Rakesh claims he sat beside her and spoke about how deeply her words and actions had affected him. Police said Gouri had earlier emptied a suitcase, intending to pack and return to Mumbai, frustrated with not finding a job in Bengaluru.

After the stabbing, Rakesh checked her pulse and, when it stopped, placed her body inside the suitcase. He attempted to drag it towards the bathroom to drain the blood, but the suitcase handle broke. He left it near the bathroom outlet and began cleaning the house.

Around 12.45 am, Rakesh locked up the house and fled in his car. He drove nearly 800 km to Shirwal in Maharashtra, where police eventually tracked him down and took him into custody on April 2.

During interrogation, Rakesh reportedly told police he had been under immense mental pressure due to Gouri’s frequent insults directed at his parents and sister. He described a turbulent relationship that had existed since their school days, saying he loved her deeply but felt suffocated by her control and criticism. Police have registered a case, and the investigation is ongoing.