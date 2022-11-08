Lunar eclipse to be visible in Karnataka; Check timings, events scheduled

The total lunar eclipse set to take place on Tuesday will be partially visible in many parts of Karnataka, such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Mangaluru, Dharwad, Karwar, Bagalkote, Raichur, and Chamarajanagara. The eclipse will be seen fully in the western part of North America, east of Russia, Japan, and New Zealand, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium said. Some parts of east India might also see the full eclipse.

"The total eclipse phase will end at 5.12pm. In Bengaluru, the partially eclipsed full moon will rise at 5.49 pm and the partial eclipse can be seen till 6.19 pm," the planetarium said.

"Later penumbral phase of the eclipse will continue and eclipse will get over by 7:30 pm. Lunar eclipse is safe to watch through naked eye or through telescopes," it added.

The eclipse can be observed for 18 to 33 minutes across various cities in Karnataka.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves in between the Moon and the Sun, blocking the Sun's light from falling on the Moon. Hence, the Moon appears darkened as it has Earth's shadow on it. In a lunar eclipse, the Sun, Moon and the Earth are all aligned.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium will have a live stream of the eclipse, along with a lecture and a question - answer session on the same, the Deccan Herald reported.