Madal Virupakshappa, BJP Karnataka MLA, arrested in bribery case

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2023 07:36 PM IST

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa was arrested on Monday, hours after the Karnataka high court dismissed his bail application in a bribery case relating to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited.

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa appears before the Lokayukta office in Bengaluru.(PTI file)
The HC had reserved its judgment in the matter last week. The case pertains to the alleged demand and receipt of bribes for allotting contract for supplying chemicals to the state-run company.

Subsequent raids by the Lokayukta unearthed cash to the tune of 8.23 crore. Justice K Natarajan rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the Channagiri MLA. Virupakshappa, who was the chairman of KSDL, has been charged with demanding bribe through his son Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer.

A demand for 81 lakh bribe to pass a bill was made and his son was caught in his office while accepting 40 lakh out of it.

Later, over 7 crore in cash was seized from Virupakshappa’s residence. Prashanth MV has already been arrested in the case on March 2. Four more arrests have been made by the Lokayukta police in the case since then. Virupakshappa has since resigned as the chairman of KSDL. Virupakshappa Madal is the prime accused in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)

