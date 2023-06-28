Maldives national gets his lost items in Bengaluru with the help of ‘Safety Island’

A Maldives national who lost his money, bag, passport and other important documents recovered everything with the help of newly installed safety islands in Bengaluru. Within hours after the incident, Bengaluru police tracked down his belongings and handed over to him on Monday. Safety Islands in Bengaluru:

According to reports, a football team from Maldives had arrived to Bengaluru for South Asian Football Federation Championship. A photographer from the team travelled to Garuda mall by hiring an auto and he forgot to collect his belongings while getting down. While the auto left, he panicked as he lost his bag which has money, documents and camera equipment. However, a few people suggested him to use the safety island device which was installed near the Garuda Mall. He pressed the SOS button of the safety island and he explained the situation to the control room. The Ashok Nagar police have tracked down the vehicle and handed over his belongings to him within a few hours after the complaint.

Safety islands are telephone booth like structures which are blue in color installed at different junctions of Bengaluru. When anyone is in distress and away or inaccessible to their mobile phone, they can use these safety islands to contact nearby police stations.

According to Bengaluru police, almost 30 safety island devices were installed across the city to help those in distress to reach out to the police. The cops have reportedly selected areas of busy junctions with high footfalls of women and installed these devices.

