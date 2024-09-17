Man, 30, jumps in front of Bengaluru Metro train, quick rescue restores services in 17 minutes

A 30-year-old man from Bihar jumped onto the metro tracks at Jnanabharathi station in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon, just as a train was approaching. The incident took place on Bengaluru Metro's purple line.

The incident occurred at 2:13 pm, the authorities said.

The man, identified as Siddarth, was immediately rescued by the station controller and the rescue team, who used the Emergency Trip System (ETS).

The ETS in metro is activated if someone accidentally slips or jumps onto the tracks. It cuts off the electricity supply to the tracks, which stops the movement of metro trains.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured during the incident.

Purple line disruption

Metro services on the Purple Line, which were briefly disrupted, resumed normal operations at 2:30 pm. During this time, two trains were operated in a short loop between Mysuru Road instead of Challaghatta metro station, ensuring minimal impact on commuters.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

Metro disruptions surge

Earlier this month, a 21-year-old Bengaluru man pressed the ETS in the metro train, causing the Purple Line to be disrupted for 10 minutes. According to a Times of India report, Hemant Kumar, a Vivek Nagar resident, had pressed the ETS at MG Road station. The metro staff identified the man and fined him ₹5, 000.

Several metro stations in Bengaluru have witnessed incidents of people jumping onto the tracks for different reasons. In July, a man reportedly attempted suicide by jumping into the tracks of the Purple Line metro. The incident happened at Magadi Road metro station.

A19-year-old law student jumped on the metro track and died after a train hit him in March.

Namma Metro’s Purple Line connects Challaghatta in West Bengaluru to Kadugodi (Whitefield) in East Bengaluru.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)