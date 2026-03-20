Tumakuru , A 50-year-old man, who was allegedly picked up in connection with a gambling case, died after collapsing within the premises of a police station here, police said on Friday. Man accused of gambling dies in 'police custody' in Tumakuru, CID probe ordered

With the family of the deceased person, Kantaraju, expressing suspicion over the death and alleging 'torture' by the police, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has ordered a CID probe into the incident.

A senior police officer said Kantaraju from Yalanadu village in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, was brought to Huliyar police station on Thursday for questioning in connection with a gambling case.

"He was questioned in connection with a gambling case and served a notice. While leaving the police station, he suddenly collapsed and died within the compound of the premises," he said.

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that a post-mortem has been conducted.

A judicial magistrate inquiry into the incident is underway, he added.

The incident triggered protests by villagers inside the police station premises demanding accountability.

Superintendent of Police Ashok K V has assured appropriate action against any police personnel found responsible.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru that he has decided to hand over the case to CID.

"I spoke to the SP, he said it was not a case of lock-up death. The person died... what has happened is not yet known. I have decided to handover the case to CID. Things will be clear from the CID probe if he was beaten or anything else has happened. It will also be known to an extent from the postmortem. CID will probe into the entire incident and give a report, based on which we will take necessary action," he said.

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