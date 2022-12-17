Man smuggles drugs disguised as food delivery agent, held in B’luru

A man was arrested for allegedly delivering narcotics while being in the guise of a food delivery agent in Bengaluru, said the police on Saturday.

According to a statement from Central Crime Branch the man was arrested following a raid in the Whitefield area of the city.The police did not share the identity of the accused since they are “on the lookout for his accomplice”.

During the checking, the officials recovered 3kg marijuana and 12 LSD strips weighing 0.14gm from the food delivery bag the suspect was carrying, the CCB statement read. The officials have also seized t-shirts and bags of app-based popular food delivery firms.

According to the CCB, the prime suspect and supplier in the case is absconding. “He (prime accused) and suspect number 2 are Bihar residents. Whenever they got an order, he used to inform suspect number two about the location of the customer to whom he is supposed to supply marijuana. Then he would wear the uniform of the company and deliver the packets wrapped in the bags of the app-based food delivery firms,” said a senior officer, requesting anonymity.

Police said that earlier suspect number 2 used to work for app-based food delivery firms as a delivery agent, and “misappropriated the uniforms and bags after leaving his job”.

Both the accused are from Bihar, and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered against them, said police.

This is the second case where food delivery service has been used as a disguise for drug delivery. On October 24, 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had busted a drug trafficking gang, whose members were posing as food delivery agents and used to supply drugs in Bengaluru and Shivamogga. The seven-member gang delivered the drugs, across the two cities, during the recent lockdown, according to a statement from NCB.