Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday issued a stern warning to hospital directors across the state, threatening strict departmental action over persistent complaints of drug shortages, inadequate ICU capacity, and poor sanitation in state-run facilities. Minister warns hospital heads over drug shortages, ICU gaps, poor sanitation in K’taka

Chairing a departmental review meeting at Vikasa Soudha, the minister's office said in a statement that Patil referred to observations made by the Lokayukta and widespread public complaints regarding drug availability at hospitals functioning under the medical education department.

Pulling up hospital heads for reactive drug procurement practices, the Medical Education Minister asked, "Why do you wait until drug stocks are exhausted before inviting tenders?"

He directed all government hospital and college heads to initiate procurement tenders at least three months in advance of anticipated shortages, a move aimed at eliminating stock-outs that have disrupted patient care.

Responding to acute complaints about ICU bed shortages, Patil sought a direct explanation from the head of the trauma and emergency care centre at Victoria Hospital.

As an immediate remedial measure, he directed Additional Chief Secretary Mohammed Moshin and Director of Medical Education B L Sujatha Rathod to designate an entire floor of the upcoming 10-storey Victoria Hospital building for additional ICU beds.

The new facility is scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 2, the minister's office said.

Patil also criticised hospital management over sanitation and lift maintenance, warning directors to ensure washrooms remain clean and lifts remain functional at all times.

"During my district visits, complaints about unclean washrooms are routine. Clean washrooms are not a luxury; they are a matter of basic human dignity," the minister stated.

According to the statement, the engineering section of the department was directed to fast-track all pending civil works, with a strict deadline of the end of May set for near-completion buildings.

The minister made clear that further delays would not be acceptable.

In a significant financial concern, Patil reprimanded hospital heads for failing to fully utilise AB-ARK scheme claims, with some institutions claiming as little as 60 per cent of their entitlement.

"Only 100 per cent claims can make an institution self-sustaining. There must be no lapses in this duty," he warned, stressing that under-claiming directly undermines the financial health and service capacity of public hospitals.

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