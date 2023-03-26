Union minister Amit Shah mounted an attack on the Congress party during the poll campaign in Karnataka’s Raichur on Sunday. He also appealed people to move ahead with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of their town. ‘Move ahead with PM Modi for the developement’: Amit Shah in Karnataka(Twitter/@Amit Shah)

Speaking at Raichur, Amit Shah said, “The Congress party had destroyed Karnataka when they were in power. It did not even get five seats during the elections in northeast states and same will be repeated here in Karnataka. People in the state are clearly with PM Modi and I urge the people of Raichur to support BJP in developing your city.”

Amit Shah also appreciated the Karnataka government’s decision of scrapping the four per cent reservation for Muslims under 2B Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category, saying the quota on religious lines was constitutionally invalid. “The Congress in this country is known for doing appeasement politics and the introducing four percent reservation for Muslims was one such move. The reservation for minorities is not constitutionally valid. There is no provision in the constitution to give reservation based on religion. The BJP abolished the four per cent reservation given to the minorities and gave two per cent to the Vokkaligas and two per cent to the Lingayats,” he said during the poll campaign.

Ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka, the top leaders of BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda have been visiting the state. The elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in May.

(With PTI inputs)