Mysuru Dasara: King Yaduveer performs Vijaya Dasami puja; ancient wrestling organised at Mysuru Palace

The erstwhile King from the Mysore royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Saturday performed 'Banni Puja' at the premises of Mysore Palace on the occasion of Vijayadasami. The last day of Dusshera in Mysuru includes the grand 'Jumboo Savari', meaning the elephant procession.(AP)

Wearing a royal tradition sherwani with the high turban and gold jewellery, the 27th titular king of the Yada dynasty, was seen performing the rituals and offering prayers.

READ | Mysuru Dasara: Thousands gather as Vijayadashami procession marks end of 10-day festival

The erstwhile King from the Mysore royal family represents the 27th guardian of the former Mysuru royal dynasty.

Court scholars, priests of palace temples, palace officials and family members witnessed the grand annual event and some also sought blessings of the titular King.

Vajramushti Kalaga (wrestling) was organised at Mysore Palace, on the occasion of Dusshera (Vijaya Dasami). This ancient practice, referred to as Vajramushti, has been a cherished tradition within the royal family of Mysore, tracing its roots back to the time of Krishna in the Mahabharata. People surrounded the ring and cheering for wrestlers with enthusiasm.

READ | Concerns arise over new structure around shrine in Bengaluru's Lalbagh: Report

Locals witnessed the rituals and the cultural programmes organised at the palace. Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is all decked up for the procession, which marks the culmination of the 10-day long festivities in the state, celebrated along with Navaratri.

Over the course of these ten days, the festival's centrepiece is the Mysore Palace, also known as the Amba Vilas Palace, one of the seven palaces in the royal capital of Mysore.

READ | Karnataka to launch Cauvery phase 5 water supply project for Bengaluru on October 16: Report

Thousands of lights are used to illuminate the palace, giving shine to its gilded construction. The head of state leads the rituals and a grand parade that includes the state sword, horses, weapons, and elephants after a variety of cultural and religious activities.

Dasara is a 10-day festival, beginning with Navaratri festival and concluding on Vijayadashami, the day celebrated as victory of good over evil across the country.