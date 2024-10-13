Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer, wife welcome baby boy amid Dasara festivities: Report

The Mysuru royal family has been blessed with a new addition this festive season, as king Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar welcomed a baby boy on Friday morning. The joyful news came amid the iconic Dasara celebrations that were ongoing in the palace city. Scion of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar holds a private durbar on the first day of 'Navratri' celebrations, at Mysuru Palace.(PTI)

Trishikha had participated in the private Dasara celebrations, which concluded on Vijayadasami (Saturday), The Times of India reported.

Their first child, Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, was born in December 2017, and this new arrival adds to the family’s legacy. Some sources close to the royal family spoke to the publication and confirmed that both mother and baby are in good health after the delivery at a private hospital in Mysuru.

Adding a spiritual touch to the joyous occasion, the palace priest, Prahlad Achar, shared that the royal family continued with the traditional rituals on Saturday, marking Vijaya Dashami, as Yaduveer had already tied the sacred Kankana before the Dasara festivities began, the report noted.

In line with the royal celebrations, Yaduveer also performed the "Banni Puja" at the Mysore Palace on Saturday, a key event during Vijaya Dashami. This was followed by a traditional Vajramushti Kalaga, a wrestling competition, within the palace grounds, a practice that has been an integral part of the royal Dasara for centuries. The wrestling ring drew crowds of enthusiastic onlookers, cheering the wrestlers as they showcased their skills, news agency ANI reported.

The iconic Dasara celebrations in Mysuru mark 10 days of vibrant festivities. Renowned scholar and writer Hampa Nagarajaiah inaugurated the event this year with traditional rituals at the Chamundeshwari temple on Chamundi Hills, highlighting the cultural significance of Dasara, celebrated across Karnataka as 'Nada Habba’, meaning ‘the state festival’.