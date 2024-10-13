Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mysuru royal family scion Yaduveer, wife welcome baby boy amid Dasara festivities: Report

ByYamini C S
Oct 13, 2024 03:00 PM IST

Mysuru MP Yaduveer and Trishikha Wadiyar welcomed a baby boy on Friday, with the new arrival adding to the family legacy.

The Mysuru royal family has been blessed with a new addition this festive season, as king Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar welcomed a baby boy on Friday morning. The joyful news came amid the iconic Dasara celebrations that were ongoing in the palace city.

Scion of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar holds a private durbar on the first day of 'Navratri' celebrations, at Mysuru Palace.(PTI)
Scion of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar holds a private durbar on the first day of 'Navratri' celebrations, at Mysuru Palace.(PTI)

Trishikha had participated in the private Dasara celebrations, which concluded on Vijayadasami (Saturday), The Times of India reported.

Their first child, Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar, was born in December 2017, and this new arrival adds to the family’s legacy. Some sources close to the royal family spoke to the publication and confirmed that both mother and baby are in good health after the delivery at a private hospital in Mysuru.

READ | Mysuru decked up for gombe habba, Dasara; Check out these vibrant visuals of the palace city

Adding a spiritual touch to the joyous occasion, the palace priest, Prahlad Achar, shared that the royal family continued with the traditional rituals on Saturday, marking Vijaya Dashami, as Yaduveer had already tied the sacred Kankana before the Dasara festivities began, the report noted.

In line with the royal celebrations, Yaduveer also performed the "Banni Puja" at the Mysore Palace on Saturday, a key event during Vijaya Dashami. This was followed by a traditional Vajramushti Kalaga, a wrestling competition, within the palace grounds, a practice that has been an integral part of the royal Dasara for centuries. The wrestling ring drew crowds of enthusiastic onlookers, cheering the wrestlers as they showcased their skills, news agency ANI reported.

READ | Mysuru Dasara: Thousands gather as Vijayadashami procession marks end of 10-day festival

The iconic Dasara celebrations in Mysuru mark 10 days of vibrant festivities. Renowned scholar and writer Hampa Nagarajaiah inaugurated the event this year with traditional rituals at the Chamundeshwari temple on Chamundi Hills, highlighting the cultural significance of Dasara, celebrated across Karnataka as 'Nada Habba’, meaning ‘the state festival’.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On