Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he never thought of a CM position, but the high command gave him that responsibility. He also said that the BJP is winning the election and only high command will decide about BJP’s CM face. ‘Never imagined to be a CM but..’: Basavaraj Bommai about BJP's CM face

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, “When I least expected to be a chief minister of Karnataka, the BJP high command has given me that responsibility. Even after the elections, only the high command will decide the CM of this state. The entire state unit including me will only follow the high command orders.”

Bommai also said that people will defeat both Laxman Savadi and Jagadish Shettar who left the Congress after being denied ticket at the BJP. “Both of them have enjoyed major positions in the BJP. Now they changed their stance and moved to Congress. The people are watching everything, and they will be defeated for sure,” said CM Bommai.

After serving as an MLA for close to three decades and in multiple key positions, Jagadish Shettar submitted his resignation to the BJP and joined the Congress last week. The BJP denied tickets for many senior leaders in the state when it released the first list of candidates. Shettar was one of the senior members who was denied a ticket and the disgruntled Lingayat leader held a meeting with the party's high command. However, the Congress gave him a ticket from the Hubballi – Dharwad central constituency.