New slot-based vehicle entry at Karnataka's Mullayanagiri to ease traffic, prevent landslides

To tackle weekend traffic chaos and address rising environmental concerns, the Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district administration has announced a new time-slot system for vehicle entry to Mullayanagiri, Karnataka’s tallest peak. The decision comes in the wake of alarming geological reports that flagged the risk of landslides on the narrow ghat road due to high traffic volume. Karnataka government announced regulations to enter Chikmangulur's Mullayangiri peak. (PTI)

Under the revised system, vehicles will be permitted to travel uphill in two time windows every day—between 6 am and 12 noon, and from 1 pm to 6 pm. Each slot will be limited to 600 vehicles, with a one-hour break in between to allow smooth descent for those already at the summit, Deputy Commissioner C N Meena Nagaraj said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

To manage parking and reduce pressure on the fragile terrain, the administration has designated parking at Seethalayyanagiri. Tourists will either need to trek from there or use government-approved jeeps and Tata Tempos for the final stretch to the peak.

An online pre-booking system for vehicles is also being launched to control the flow of tourists. However, vehicle access will be temporarily suspended during red alerts, adverse weather conditions, or religious events such as temple fairs. Local devotees will continue to have free access during such times.

The administration revealed that nearly 2.5 lakh vehicles have travelled this route in just the last six months, prompting authorities to act. The surge is especially evident during long weekends, with a high volume of mini-buses and Tempo Travellers on the narrow hill road.

To improve tourist amenities, restrooms at Seethalayyanagiri will be fully renovated, and a food court-style setup is in the works for local vendors. While 35 shops had earlier received licences from the village panchayat, they will now be brought under the tourism department’s oversight using funds from a recently approved grant.

Local residents will be issued special access passes upon submitting valid identification to ensure their daily commute isn’t affected by the new regulations.

(With PTI inputs)