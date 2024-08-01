 Nigerian woman who ingested drugs worth ₹10 crore arrested at Bengaluru airport | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nigerian woman who ingested drugs worth 10 crore arrested at Bengaluru airport

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Aug 01, 2024 10:50 AM IST

DRI personnel had specific intelligence inputs about the woman, who had arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport on July 26 from Dubai.

A Nigerian woman who had ingested narcotic drugs valued at ten crore has been arrested, an official in the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Wednesday.

The passenger was intercepted and, on sustained interrogation, admitted that she had ingested contraband in the form of capsules. (HT Photos)
The passenger was intercepted and, on sustained interrogation, admitted that she had ingested contraband in the form of capsules. (HT Photos)

ALSO READ | 30 dengue hotspots identified in Bengaluru; Check if you are at risk: Report

DRI personnel had specific intelligence inputs about the woman, who had arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport on July 26 from Dubai, that she was possessing drugs, the official said.

The passenger was intercepted and, on sustained interrogation, admitted that she had ingested contraband in the form of capsules, DRI sources said.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express to be launched today, IT professionals to be benefited: Report

She was produced before a judge for the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases for permission to conduct a medical examination and extract the capsules from her stomach.

“A total of 57 capsules containing narcotics have been purged from her body. The contents of the capsules have tested positive for cocaine. The said 57 capsules, approximately one Kg, valued at 10 crore, have been seized. The passenger has been arrested. Further investigation is under progress,” the official said.

ALSO READ | Lost dog returns home travelling alone for 250 km to Karnataka's Belagavi

DRI officials had also arrested under the NDPS Act an Indian passenger at the KIA with a hydroponic weed (cannabis), weighing 3.6 kg worth 3.6 crore in the illicit market, on July 18.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Nigerian woman who ingested drugs worth 10 crore arrested at Bengaluru airport
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On