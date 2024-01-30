Nikhil Kamath and friends to plant thousands of cherry blossom trees in central Bengaluru

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath revealed that he along with his bunch of Bengaluru friends are planning to make the city look more beautiful, by planting cherry blossom trees in the central part of the city. He said that they are planning to grow 10,000 such plants as part of their contribution to the city that they have grown up in. Nikhil Kamath and friends to grow thousands of cherry blossom trees in Bengaluru

Also Read - Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath attends convocation as chief guest, calls it 'irony'

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Recently, Nikhil was featured in a podcast called ‘WTF is Bangalore’ and spoke many things about the IT capital. He said, “We have a group of friends who grew up in Bengaluru and we catch up on a regular basis. Whenever we meet, we discuss how to make this city even cooler. There are at least 7 to 8 people in this group who pitch in their ideas. “

Nikhil then revealed the plan of planting cherry blossom trees which are a common sight in the east Bengaluru area. “One of our ideas is to plant 10,000 cherry blossom trees in Central Bengaluru. They would make the city roads look extremely beautiful. We are working towards it,” Nikhil said.

He also defended Bengaluru traffic by saying that every city faces the issue, and it is not just Bengaluru. “Bengaluru has traffic, but every city does. The city is not only about its traffic. Lots of migrations have happened in the past few years and that has resulted in increase of traffic. Many people say Bengaluru has a lot of traffic, but they must realise that they are the traffic,” added the co-founder of a stock broking firm, who recently ventured into the space of digital content creation.

Nikhil also shared about his childhood days in Bengaluru, the school that he went to and his gigs in the early part of his career. He also mentioned that the city has changed a lot in past two decades and chipped in his recommendations to those who are new to the city.