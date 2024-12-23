Non-vegetarian food distribution sparks row at Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya

A controversy erupted at the 87th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Karnataka's Mandya on Sunday when members of progressive groups served non-vegetarian food, contrary to the event's long-standing tradition of offering only vegetarian meals. The incident took place on the final day of the conclave.(X)

According to PTI report, the incident took place on the final day of the conclave, where the progressive groups had earlier advocated for the inclusion of non-vegetarian options at the event. However, the organisers maintained the convention of providing vegetarian food, which has been a staple at the Sammelana for years.

The progressive group members set up a stall offering non-vegetarian food alongside the vegetarian spread, the report added. A video capturing the scene has since gone viral. Police intervened and confiscated the non-vegetarian dishes, leading to a confrontation between the authorities and those distributing the food.

The clash caused a brief commotion, with both sides engaging in heated arguments. PTI sources at the event reported that the situation eventually settled down after the police took control.

(Also Read: Bengaluru professor loses ₹5L to fraudster in Tirupati Balaji temple pooja scam: Report)

Kannada Sahitya Sammelana draws record breaking crowd

The All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, held in Mandya after three decades, turned into a grand celebration of language and culture, attracting an estimated six lakh attendees over three days. On Sunday, the final day, the energy was palpable as Kannada enthusiasts filled every corner of the event.

The main stage, designed to host the key sessions of the Sammelana, was a magnet for large crowds. Even the two alternative stages set up nearby overflowed with people eager to participate. The bookstore and exhibition hall, despite their spacious layouts, struggled to accommodate the steady influx of visitors. The food court and commercial stalls, too, witnessed an unending stream of attendees.

The roads leading to Mandya from Maddur were bustling with activity as fans from all directions thronged the venue. Many had anticipated that the crowds would peak only during the inauguration and closing ceremony, but enthusiasm remained high throughout all three days, reaching its zenith on the concluding day.

Children, seniors, women, youth, farmers, students, and professionals alike filled the venue, immersing themselves in the celebration of Kannada literature.

(Also Read: 'We have audio and video evidence': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on CT Ravi's alleged derogatory comments)