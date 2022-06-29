Not aware of ED chargesheet's contents, says Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar
- Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, who is slated to appear before a Delhi court later this week in connection with a money laundering case, on Tuesday said he is not aware about the contents of Enforcement Directorate's (ED) charge sheet against him and is yet to receive a copy of it.
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar, who is slated to appear before a Delhi court later this week in connection with a money laundering case, on Tuesday said he is not aware about the contents of Enforcement Directorate's (ED) charge sheet against him and is yet to receive a copy of it. A Delhi court last month summoned him and others in a money laundering case registered against him in 2018.
Special Judge Vikas Dhull had directed Shivakumar to appear on July 1, taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the ED through its Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana against him and others in the case. "They (ED) should have filed a charge sheet three years ago, at least within five to six months after I was released from jail (Oct, 2019 from Tihar jail in Delhi), now they have done it and I have got a summons for July 1, I will attend the procedures," Shivakumar told reporters in New Delhi.
To a question that the charge sheet reportedly states Shivakumar influenced the other accused to conspire and protect him, the KPCC chief said, "I'm not aware, I have not yet got the copy (of charge sheet)...they might have said anything, but I'm still not aware what is there in the charge sheet. I have applied for the copy. I have not got it yet."
The case is based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against Shivakumar and others before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees. Shivakumar had recently said that he has no 'hawala money', and the court will decide on the case.
-
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
-
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
-
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
-
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
-
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics